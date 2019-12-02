International Development News
Development News Edition

Siakam leads way as Raptors wallop Jazz

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 08:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 08:48 IST
Siakam leads way as Raptors wallop Jazz
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points on 14-for-22 shooting and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Utah Jazz 130-110 on Sunday. Fred VanVleet added 21 points and 11 assists for the Raptors, who are 9-0 to open the season at home, a franchise record. They also are on a season-best seven-game winning streak overall.

Raptors guard Norman Powell had 15 points, Terence Davis II contributed 13 points and Serge Ibaka, returning after missing 10 games with a sprained ankle, also had 13. Marc Gasol scored 11 points, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and OG Anunoby each scored 10. Mike Conley had 20 points for the Jazz, who have lost three of their past four games on a five-game road trip. Jeff Green added 19 points and Donovan Mitchell had 16 points, followed by Rudy Gobert with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic with 11 points.

The Jazz rested many of the starters in the fourth quarter. The Jazz shot 72 percent and scored 49 points in the third quarter to cut the Raptors' 40-point halftime lead to 21 and whittled the lead to 17 early in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors have won 11 of their past 13 meetings with the Jazz. The Raptors used a 23-2 run to take a 37-20 lead after the first quarter. Siakam had 19 points and Gasol scored 11 in the first quarter.

Toronto's lead reached 31 on Siakam's 3-pointer with six minutes remaining in the first half. Powell's 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining bumped the lead 69-30. Siakam finished the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer and the Raptors led 77-37 at the intermission. The points were a season-best for Toronto in a half, and the 40-point lead was a franchise record at halftime.

Mitchell's 3-pointer reduced the lead to 26 with 6:42 left in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Joe Ingles with 2:42 to play in the third cut the lead to 16. The Raptors led 107-86 after three quarters. Dante Exum made two free throws early in the fourth quarter to cut Toronto's lead to 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen confirms Japan move

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen on Monday confirmed his long-expected move to Japan where he will take up a role as a coaching consultant with Top League side Toyota Verblitz. The 60-year-old stepped down from the All Blacks following ...

Three French flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash

Three emergency workers were killed in a helicopter crash near Marseille while on a rescue mission in southern France where floods have left two dead, officials said Monday. Their EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contact while on a res...

Thousands flee as Typhoon Kammuri churns towards Philippines

Manila, Dec 2 AFP The Philippines was braced for powerful Typhoon Kammuri as the storm churned closer, forcing evacuations and threatening plans for the Southeast Asian Games events near the capital Manila. Kammuri is expected to make landf...

Former Union minister Arun Shourie hospitalized

Former BJP leader and noted journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtras Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attending him said on Monday The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019