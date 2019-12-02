International Development News
NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs halt Lakers' winning streak

Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory on Sunday. Doncic scored 21 of his points in the second half as the Mavericks captured their seventh win in eight games. They are 7-2 on the road.

Delon Wright added 17 points and nine assists off the bench, while Dwight Powell, Kristaps Porzingis and Justin Jackson contributed 15 points apiece. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 boards for the Lakers. LeBron James finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Alex Caruso was the only other Laker to reach double figures in points, finishing with 10.

Heat 109, Nets 106 Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throws with 29.7 seconds remaining as Miami closed out the game with a 14-3 run to win at Brooklyn.

Reserve Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points, as Miami shot just 38.9 percent but held the Nets to 41 points after halftime. Butler added 20, and Bam Adebayo collected 17 points and 16 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points, and Joe Harris added 25 for the Nets, who dropped to 6-3 without Kyrie Irving.

Celtics 113, Knicks 104 Boston scored 12 unanswered points late in the fourth quarter to for their third win in four games, sending host New York to its season-high sixth straight defeat.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 30 points for the Celtics, including the run-capping 3-pointer that gave them a 104-95 lead. Jaylen Brown scored 28 points, including six straight for Boston in the final 2 1/2 minutes. Enes Kanter, who played 115 games the previous two seasons for the Knicks, had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Kemba Walker followed with 16 points. Julius Randle scored 26 points for the Knicks, followed by 17 from Dennis Smith Jr. and 16 points from RJ Barrett.

Grizzlies 115, Timberwolves 107 Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 26 points, and Memphis snapped a six-game losing streak by knocking off Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Brooks also scored 31 points in a Nov. 6 win over Minnesota. Bruno Caboclo, who averaged just 8.7 minutes in his 10 previous appearances this season, played 29 minutes, and his 12 points had him among seven Grizzlies to score in double figures. Grayson Allen and Solomon Hill added 13 and 11 points off the bench. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but Minnesota otherwise lacked scoring punch. Andrew Wiggins finished with 18 points, almost eight below his season average.

Pistons 132, Spurs 98 Center Christian Wood poured in a career-high 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench as host Detroit routed San Antonio for its largest margin of victory of the season.

Wood's previous career high was 26 points for Milwaukee last season. He was claimed off waivers by Detroit during the offseason. Luke Kennard scored 20 points as seven Pistons reached double figures. Pistons center Andre Drummond chipped in nine points, including his 8,000th career point, and pulled down 16 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 20 points. Lonnie Walker IV scored 13 off the bench and Rudy Gay added 12. Drew Eubanks chipped in nine points and eight rebounds, but San Antonio was outscored 73-47 after halftime.

Thunder 107, Pelicans 104 Chris Paul scored seven points during a pivotal 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma City defeated host New Orleans.

The turnaround was similar to one less than 48 hours earlier, when the host Thunder scored the final six points to beat the Pelicans 109-104. Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 23 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday, Steven Adams had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder scored 17 each. Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 26 points, Brandon Ingram added 20 and Lonzo Ball chipped in 14. The Thunder made 20 of 26 free throws, while the Pelicans were 9 of 10.

Raptors 130, Jazz 110 Pascal Siakam scored 35 points on 14-for-22 shooting, and Toronto led by 40 at the half before cruising by visiting Utah.

Fred VanVleet added 21 points and 11 assists for the Raptors, who are 9-0 to open the season at home, a franchise record. They also are on a season-best seven-game winning streak overall. Mike Conley had 20 points for the Jazz, who have lost three of their past four games on a five-game road trip. Jeff Green added 19 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 16 points, followed by Rudy Gobert with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic with 11 points.

Magic 100, Warriors 96 Markelle Fultz created the sixth lead change of the fourth quarter with a driving layup with 2:22 remaining, and Orlando held on to defeat visiting Golden State.

Evan Fournier scored a game-high 32 points for the Magic, including a layup that extended a one-point lead to 98-95 with 9.3 seconds left. Alec Burks' 3-point attempt hit the back of the rim with time almost expired, and Aaron Gordon grabbed the rebound and sank the game-clinching free throws. The Warriors made just six of their 23 3-point attempts in the game and were outscored 33-18 on 3s by the team that entered the contest with the NBA's worst 3-point shooting percentage. The Warriors' 17th loss is the most by any team in the NBA.

