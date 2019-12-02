International Development News
India name 15-member squad for U-19 World Cup with Priyam Garg as captain

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 10:40 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 10:26 IST
BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg will lead defending champions India in next year's Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup after the BCCI on Monday named him captain of a 15-member squad for the tournament to be held in South Africa. The All-India Junior Selection Committee, which met here on Sunday, picked the squad for the tournament to be held from January 17 to February 9.

The 19-year-old Garg, a right-handed top-order batsman, has a first-class double hundred and a List A century to his name. He was a part of the India C team that finished runner-up in the Deodhar Trophy. He hit a 74 in the final against India B last month.

The 13th edition of the U-19 World Cup will be played among 16 teams, split into four groups. India is placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League stage.

India is the most successful team in the tournament, having won four titles to date, including the last edition in 2018, when they beat Australia by eight wickets in the final and remained unbeaten in the tournament. Ahead of the World Cup, the India U-19 team will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against the Proteas U-19 side, followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U-19, India U-19, Zimbabwe U-19, and New Zealand U-19.

Hyderabad's CTL Rakshan will be the additional player in the squad for the South Africa tour and the Quadrangular Series. Indian squad for U-19 World Cup: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

India U-19 squad for the tour of South Africa: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan.

