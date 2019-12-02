International Development News
Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Avs rout Blackhawks in Rantanen’s return

Joonas Donskoi and Nazem Kadri had two goals apiece, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists in his first game in more than a month, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 in Denver on Saturday night. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and two assists, Tyson Jost also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots for the Avalanche, who swept the back-to-back set against Chicago. Colorado won 5-2 in Chicago on Friday night. Hamilton ends the F1 season in style in Abu Dhabi

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Formula One season in style on Sunday by cruising unchallenged to a dominant victory in Abu Dhabi in his 250th grand prix. The 34-year-old Mercedes driver led every lap from pole position to chequered flag, banging in a fastest lap for good measure to emphasize his supremacy under the Yas Marina floodlights. NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs halt Lakers' winning streak

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the visiting Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory on Sunday. Doncic scored 21 of his points in the second half as the Mavericks captured their seventh win in eight games. They are 7-2 on the road. Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wins slalom to tie for second on all-time World Cup list

American Mikaela Shiffrin moved into joint second on the all-time list of women's World Cup victories when she dominated the slalom event in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday. Shiffrin posted her fourth consecutive Killington slalom victory, triumphing by more than two seconds for her 62nd career victory, matching the total of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell who retired from racing in 1980. Joshua taking tips from Klitschko ahead of Ruiz rematch

Britain's Anthony Joshua has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June. Steelers players wear 'Free Pouncey' shirts, criticize Kitchens

Two days after a photo of Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wearing a brown T-shirt with the phrase "Pittsburgh started it" emblazoned in orange made the rounds on social media, some Pittsburgh Steelers players showed up for Sunday's game with a message of their own. Defensive tackle and team captain Cameron Heyward was among players sporting a "Free Pouncey" shirt as they headed into Heinz Field on Sunday morning. Alpine skiing: Olympic champion Mayer wins super-G in Alberta

Olympic champion Matthias Mayer continued a family love affair with the Canadian Rockies when he won the men's World Cup super-G in Alberta on Sunday. Competing a couple of hundred kilometers from where his father Helmut claimed Olympic silver in Calgary in 1988, Mayer charged down the Lake Louise mountain to triumph by nearly half a second. Motor racing: Hulkenberg bows out with fans voting him 'Driver of the Day'

Formula One fans gave Nico Hulkenberg a 'Driver of the Day' send-off on Sunday as the Renault driver bowed out with a 12th-place finish in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. By the 32-year-old's own admission it was an unspectacular result with which to bring down the curtain on a grand prix career that once promised much but ultimately failed to deliver the big prizes. Reports: South Florida fires Strong after three years

Charlie Strong is out as head coach after three seasons at South Florida, according to multiple reports Sunday. USF finished this season on a four-game losing streak to end with a 4-8 record, including a 2-6 mark in the American Athletic Conference. NFL roundup: Ravens sink 49ers on last-play FG

Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 20-17 home victory for their eighth straight win. Tucker's successful kick was his second of the day and his 38th straight in the fourth quarter of games in his career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

