UPDATE 1-Cricket-Lyon spins Australia to brink of victory over Pakistan

Nathan Lyon grabbed five wickets to push Australia to the brink of victory at dinner on day four of the second test against Pakistan on Monday.

The tourists were 229 for eight in their second innings at Adelaide Oval, still needing 58 runs to make Australia bat again after being called to follow-on by the home side. Mohammad Rizwan was 40 not out, with Mohammad Abbas yet to take the crease and the second new ball due in three deliveries.

Denied a wicket despite some good spells in Pakistan's first innings of 302, Lyon smashed through their defences on a docile pitch, removing Shaan Masood and Asad Shafiq before tea after both scored half-centuries. He returned to break a stubborn 47-run partnership between number six Iftikhar Ahmed and wicketkeeper Rizwan, with Marnus Labuschagne finally catching a nick at short leg after grassing three earlier chances in the day-night test.

With Iftikhar, Pakistan's last specialist batsman gone, the writing was on the wall for the tourists. Yasir Shah was unable to repeat his first innings heroics when he scored an unlikely ton. He fell for 13 when trapped lbw by Lyon and duly threw away a referral trying to overturn the decision.

Shaheen Afridi was the eighth wicket to fall as he sent a top edge off Lyon flying high to mid-off to be out for one run.

