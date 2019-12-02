Cricketer Manish Pandey to get hitched today

International Development News
Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday revealed that he is going to get married today.

Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey (Photo/ BCCI Domestic Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday revealed that he is going to get married today. Skipper Pandey played a crucial knock of 60 runs off 45 balls when Karnataka lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after defeating Tamil Nadu by one run yesterday.

On being asked about preparation for the upcoming West Indies series in the post-match presentation ceremony, Pandey replied: "Yaa definitely, but before that there is one more big series to come, getting married tomorrow." "It will be a good one and yaa I am ready for the series," he added.

India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on December 6 at Hyderabad. (ANI) India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson. (ANI)

