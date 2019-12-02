International Development News
Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

  02-12-2019
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:14 IST
Five talking points from the Serie A weekend during which Inter Milan leapfrogged Juventus at the top of the standings. INTER COACH CONTE WARNS AGAINST COMPLACENCY

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte said his team needed to stay on "the path of work" after they moved top of the Serie A standings with a 2-1 home win over SPAL on Sunday. The result put Inter on 37 points from 14 games, one ahead of Juventus who were held 2-2 by Sassuolo.

"Having 37 points and 12 wins gives us reasons to be enthusiastic but it must not be negative enthusiasm, we must not start thinking we're better than the others," said Conte. "We have to follow one path, the path of work."

ANCELOTTI LOSING PATIENCE OVER NAPOLI WINLESS STREAK Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is losing patience over his team's inability to win in Serie A after a 2-1 home defeat by Bologna on Sunday extended their winless streak to six.

"It was acceptable for a period but now this period is becoming too long. It's not only my fault," said Ancelotti. "I'll set up a meeting with the team. If they help me, fine, otherwise I'll find something myself."

Napoli are seventh in the standings with 20 points, 17 behind leaders Inter. FIORENTINA SUFFER RIBERY SETBACK

Fiorentina slumped to a third consecutive defeat when they were beaten at 1-0 at home by Lecce on Saturday and they lost influential midfielder Franck Ribery to an ankle injury. The former France international, who joined La Viola during the close season, suffered a grade I/II tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right ankle following a tackle by Panagiotis Tachtsidis.

Fiorentina said the 36-year-old's condition would be re-assessed soon but it is feared the former Bayern Munich will be out of action for weeks. The result left Fiorentina 13th in the standings with 16 points from 14 games, six points above the relegation zone.

GROSSO EXPECTED TO BE NEXT MANAGER TO BE FIRED Brescia coach Fabio Grosso could be sacked on Monday after his team suffered their third consecutive defeat in a 3-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday.

According to Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Italy midfielder is expected to be replaced by Eugenio Corini, the man he replaced four weeks ago. It would be the sixth managerial change in Serie A this season.

Brescia are bottom of the standings on seven points from 13 games. KLUIVERT MAKES HIS MARK AT ROMA

Justin Kluivert, the son of former Dutch international Patrick Kluivert, became the youngest striker to score three goals in Serie A this season. The 20-year-old opened the scoring in a 3-1 win at Hellas Verona as Roma moved up to fourth in the standings.

