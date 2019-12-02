Left Menu
Premier League table not 'biggest concern' at this point: Manchester United manager

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Premier League's table is not the 'biggest concern' for him at the moment.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Premier League's table is not the 'biggest concern' for him at the moment. "The league table is not the biggest concern at this point, because it's so tight," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

The club currently holds the ninth position in the table with 18 points from 14 games. Manchester United witnessed a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday. The manager is of the opinion that despite having a lead in several matches, his club is failing to win those games.

"I just need to make sure we get performances and get three or four performances after each other - and results. What I can say so far is we've had the lead in so many games and not been able to win those games," he said. "Six or seven times, I'm sure, we've been 1-0 or 2-1 or 3-2 up. And we should be better at seeing those games into wins," added Solskjaer. (ANI)

