More than 900 players register themselves for IPL 2020 auction

For the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 player auction, more than 900 players have got themselves registered. There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped players and two players are from the Associate Nations.

Capped Indian: 19 players Uncapped Indian: 634 players

Uncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match: 60 players Capped International: 196 players

Uncapped International: 60 players Associate: 2 players

The registration closed on November 30 and as many as 713 Indian players have registered themselves. The auctions will take place in Kolkata on December 19. All the franchises have time till December 9 to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final IPL 2020 Player Auction List. Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)