Delhi: CP felicitates wards of cops for excellent performance in sports

Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik on Monday felicitated 16 brilliant performers, all wards of the Delhi Police personnel, who have excelled in their respective sports discipline.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:32 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:32 IST
Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik with the young sports persons nurtured under 'Mission Olympic 2020' in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Among the 16 performers was Ritik Malik, who bagged a gold medal in 100 meters at the Under 23 national championships after setting a national record.

Also, Ojasvi Sangwan clinched a silver medal in the international shooting tournament, which took place in Hanover, Germany. They have been nurtured under 'Mission Olympic 2020' with the collective efforts of the Welfare Branch and Police Family Welfare Society of the Delhi Police, according to an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

