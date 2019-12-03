Left Menu
SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-FEDERER

Federer to have Swiss coin minted in his honor

Tennis great Roger Federer is to become the first living Swiss to have a coin minted in their honor, with a commemorative 20 franc ($20.06) silver piece bearing his image being issued in January.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA

Boxing-Pressure is all on Joshua, says Ruiz Jr World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr believes his re-match with Anthony Joshua will be a harder fight than his stunning victory in June but says all the pressure is on the Briton ahead of their showdown in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

GOLF-TODD-HUGHES

Golf-Todd turns career around with help of former tour player

Brendon Todd's once-promising professional golf career was in danger of petering out until one of his friends last year mentioned an e-book written by a retired touring pro. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-BALLON/ (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - The Ballon d'Or awards The winners of the prestigious men's and women's awards will be announced at a ceremony in Paris.

2 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of Manchester United's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur and former boss Jose Mourinho.

3 Dec SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against his former club Manchester United.

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-BRH/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg speak to media ahead of their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

3 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton.

3 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-ANG-OLM/REPORT

Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Angers host Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1

3 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match

New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches 3 Dec - 4 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval 3 Dec

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

IOC kicks start three-day Executive Board meeting The International Olympic Committee opens its three-day final Executive Board meeting of the year in Lausanne, a week ahead World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision on Rusada.

3 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-SEA-MIN Field Level Media-Seahawks, Vikings meet in potential NFC playoff preview

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks meet Monday night in a critical NFC matchup that could be a prelude to the playoffs. 2 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 2 Dec 20:45 ET / 01:45 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

2 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

