Lions rookie TE Hockenson headed to injured reserve
Detroit Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson will be placed on injured reserve, coach Matt Patricia announced Monday. Hockenson injured his ankle during the Lions' 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. The 22-year-old was spotted in a protective boot after the game.
Selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hockenson enjoyed quite the debut with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's 27-27 season-opening tie against Arizona on Sept. 8. Hockenson finishes the season with 32 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (3-8-1), who have Jesse James, Logan Thomas and Isaac Nauta as their other tight ends on the roster.
--Field Level Media
