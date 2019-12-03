Left Menu
Lions rookie TE Hockenson headed to injured reserve

  Updated: 03-12-2019 01:52 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 01:52 IST
Detroit Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson will be placed on injured reserve, coach Matt Patricia announced Monday. Hockenson injured his ankle during the Lions' 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. The 22-year-old was spotted in a protective boot after the game.

Selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hockenson enjoyed quite the debut with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's 27-27 season-opening tie against Arizona on Sept. 8. Hockenson finishes the season with 32 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (3-8-1), who have Jesse James, Logan Thomas and Isaac Nauta as their other tight ends on the roster.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

