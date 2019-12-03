Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon d'Or

Paris, Dec 3 (AFP) United States World Cup icon Megan Rapinoe has won the women's Ballon d'Or prize at an awards ceremony in Paris.

Rapinoe (34), succeeds Norway's Ada Hegerberg, the inaugural winner of the women's prize last year, after starring on and off the field as the US retained the World Cup in France in July. (AFP) RHL

