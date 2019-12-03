Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lions place rookie TE Hockenson (ankle) on IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 05:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 05:01 IST
Lions place rookie TE Hockenson (ankle) on IR
Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Lions placed rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve, the team announced Monday. Hockenson injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of the Lions' 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. The 22-year-old was spotted in a protective boot after the game.

Selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hockenson enjoyed quite the debut with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's 27-27 season-opening tie against Arizona on Sept. 8. Hockenson finishes the season with 32 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (3-8-1), who have Jesse James, Logan Thomas and rookie Isaac Nauta as their other tight ends on the roster.

"Certainly, I think a guy that was consistent from Day 1," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Monday of Hockenson. "Someone that worked really hard. I think he improved as the spring to training camp and season came along. "He worked really hard at his task and understanding some of the differences between the college game and pro game and some different looks he was going to see, especially after early in the season when I think, obviously (he had) a lot of production, a lot of snaps. We knew things were going to change for him from that standpoint."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Summary: Report: Patriots C Karras suffers MCL sprain

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Patriots C Karras suffers MCL sprainNew England Patriots center Ted Karras suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday nights loss to the Houston Texans, NFL Medias Ian Rapoport reported. Ka...

UPDATE 1-U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax

The U.S. government on Monday said it may slap punitive duties of up to 100 on 2.4 billion in imports of French Champagne, handbags, cheese and other products, after concluding that Frances new digital services tax would harm U.S. tech comp...

US Domestic News Summary: U.S. homeland security proposes face scans for U.S. citizens

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. homeland security proposes face scans for U.S. citizensThe Trump administration intends to propose a regulation next year that would require all travelers - including U.S. citi...

UPDATE 1-Surfing-Hawaii's Moore wins fourth world title, books Olympics berth

Hawaiis Carissa Moore won her fourth world surfing title on Monday, finishing third in the final event of the 2019 World Championship Tour and booking a berth for surfings Olympics debut in Tokyo next year in the process.Moore overcame Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019