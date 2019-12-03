Sports News Summary: Report: Patriots C Karras suffers MCL sprain

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Patriots C Karras suffers MCL sprain

New England Patriots center Ted Karras suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday night's loss to the Houston Texans, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported. Karras, 26, was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. Boxing: Pressure is all on Joshua, says Ruiz Jr

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr believes his re-match with Anthony Joshua will be a harder fight than his stunning victory in June but says all the pressure is on the Briton ahead of their showdown in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden. Brady on Patriots' scattershot offense: 'We're not 2-10'

New England is going to need to find some points to beat the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, but quarterback Tom Brady would like to hush the panic over the Patriots' scattershot offense. A loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night dropped the Patriots to 10-2. Surfing - Hawaii's Moore wins fourth world title, books Olympics berth

Hawaii's Carissa Moore won her fourth world surfing title on Monday, advancing into the semi-finals of the last contest of the 2019 World Championship Tour ahead of her nearest rival, teenage Florida sensation Caroline Marks. Moore, 27, overcame Australia's Nikki Van Dijk in their quarter-final, scoring two excellent 8-point waves combining powerful turns and tube rides to underscore her dominance at Maui's legendary Honolua Bay. NHL roundup: Streaking Bruins, Pastrnak top Canadiens again

David Backes scored the game-winner during a three-goal surge in the third period, as the Boston Bruins rallied past the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-1 Sunday night. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also tallied in the third, as the Bruins extended their winning streak to seven straight and their points streak to 11 (8-0-3). Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots in net to help Boston remain undefeated in regulation at home (11-0-4). Red Sox trade C Leon to Indians

The Boston Red Sox traded catcher Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Indians on Monday in exchange for minor league right-hander Adenys Bautista. Leon, 30, played in 358 games over five seasons in Boston. In 2019, he appeared in 65 games at catcher (50 starts) and hit .192 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. Golf: Todd turns career around with help of former tour player

Brendon Todd's once-promising professional golf career was in danger of petering out until one of his friends last year mentioned an e-book written by a retired touring pro. With little to lose, he bought the book -- "The Golf Swing... The Great Ball Strikers" -- written by Brad Hughes and neither player nor author has looked back since. Messi claims record sixth Ballon d'Or, Rapinoe wins women's award

Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth Ballon d'Or award on Monday, beating Liverpool's leading nominees and Cristiano Ronaldo to lift soccer's most prestigious individual trophy. The Argentine, who won the Liga title with Barcelona but only managed third place in the Copa America with his country, added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 trophies. Federer to have Swiss coin minted in his honor

Tennis great Roger Federer is to become the first living Swiss to have a coin minted in their honor, with a commemorative 20 franc ($20.06) silver piece bearing his image being issued in January. The 38-year-old 20-time Grand Slam champion is regarded by many as the greatest tennis player ever and is a national hero in Switzerland. McLaren on the up but still a hard climb ahead

Former champions McLaren left the Abu Dhabi Formula One finale celebrating their best championship finish since their time as grand prix winners, but team boss Zak Brown isn't expecting any miracles to speed up their climb back into the sport's elite. The Woking-based outfit ended the season fourth in the overall constructors' standings, their highest finish since 2012, the year they last won a race.

