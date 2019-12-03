Left Menu
Sixers stop Jazz, remain perfect at home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 08:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 08:14 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@sixers)

Tobias Harris scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Al Horford added 17 points to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Utah Jazz 103-94 on Monday. Joel Embiid contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 14 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals for the Sixers, who improved to a league-best 10-0 at home. The Sixers won their fourth game in a row.

The Jazz whittled down a 26-point deficit to close within 101-94 in the final minute before Embiid sank two free throws with 41.3 seconds left. Rudy Gobert paced the Jazz with a season-high 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds while Donovan Mitchell added 18 points. Joe Ingles had 13 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

The Jazz lost four of five on their season-long road trip. The Sixers took advantage of a 16-0 run to take a commanding 52-27 lead with 4:41 remaining in the first half. James Ennis III hit a 3-pointer from the corner for the 25-point lead, forcing Jazz head coach Quin Snyder to call timeout.

Horford hit his first six shots and wound up with 15 points in the first half. Utah went 1 for 9 from beyond the 3-point arc while the Sixers were 11 of 19 on their way to a 60-42 lead heading into the locker room. Gobert had 12 points and nine rebounds before halftime.

The Sixers kept the pressure on and went ahead 73-50 on a dunk by Harris with 6:35 left in the third. Utah's shooting struggles continued through the third as it trailed 85-66 after the period. The Jazz had missed 13 of their 17 3-point attempts through three quarters and also lost guard Mike Conley for the rest of the game due to left hamstring tightness.

Embiid was whistled for his fifth foul and Gobert capitalized on the offensive end with a dunk to close the Jazz within 89-74 with 8:44 remaining in the game. An 8-0 Utah run sliced the gap to 93-83 on a basket in the paint by Gobert with 4:25 left. The Sixers missed seven consecutive shots during that sequence.

