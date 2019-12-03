Left Menu
Islanders send Red Wings to 10th straight loss

  • Detroit
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 08:51 IST
  Created: 03-12-2019 08:48 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jordan Eberle scored his first two goals of the season, and the visiting New York Islanders handed the Detroit Red Wings their 10th consecutive loss, 4-1 on Monday. Eberle was appearing in his 15th game this season. He scored 19 goals last season.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, while Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves. New York earned its second win in a row and improved to 7-2-1 in the past 10 games. Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, whose past eight defeats have come in regulation. Jonathan Bernier made 21 saves.

Detroit went 1-for-6 on the power play while the Islanders were 1-for-5. Larkin led all players with five shots on goal. New York led 2-0 after the first period.

Lee scored near the goal crease to put the Islanders on top at 8:46. Mathew Barzal passed the puck from behind the Wings' net to the unchecked Lee, who notched his seventh goal this season. Ryan Pulock got the secondary assist. Beauvillier was penalized for hooking Valtteri Filppula. When he exited the penalty box, he had a breakaway opportunity, courtesy of a pass from Josh Bailey. Beauvillier lifted a backhander past Bernier at 13:17 for his ninth goal.

The Islanders emerged from the second period with a 3-1 lead. Larkin scored at 10:36, just 10 seconds after Nick Leddy committed a holding penalty against him. He shoveled in a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot, his first goal in 10 games and seventh of the season. Filip Zadina also was credited with an assist.

The Islanders had a five-on-three opportunity when Frans Nielsen and Patrik Nemeth were both called for interference 32 seconds apart. At 10:36, just after Nielsen's penalty expired, Eberle scored his first goal of the season after the puck caromed to his stick near the goalpost. Lee and Leddy had the assists. Eberle scored his second goal at 13:24 of the third period on a rebound off a Pulock shot from the point that deflected off a defenseman. The goal was originally waved off for goaltender interference, but that decision was reversed upon review.

The frustrated Red Wings committed two penalties in the final three minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

