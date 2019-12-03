Blues blank Blackhawks for 4th consecutive win

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, Jake Allen stopped all 38 shots he faced, and the St. Louis Blues skated to a 4-0 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. Mackenzie MacEachern, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, who won their fourth game in a row. St. Louis has earned at least one point in seven of its last eight contests.

Patrick Kane led the Blackhawks with six shots on goal while Brandon Saad finished with five shots. Chicago lost its third consecutive game and was blanked for the third time this season. Allen recorded his first shutout of the season and the 20th of his career. The seventh-year veteran stopped 10 shots in the first period, 11 in the second and 17 in the third as he improved to 5-1-2 in 2019-20.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 26 shots on 30 attempts. He dropped to 5-7-2. St. Louis opened the scoring 2:34 into the first period. Vince Dunn fired the puck from center ice off of the end boards, and it ricocheted in front of the net. MacEachern tracked it and punched in a backhand shot for his fourth goal of the season and his second in as many games.

The Blues increased their lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at the 14:22 mark of the first period. Schwartz parked in front of the crease and redirected a shot from Alex Pietrangelo into the net for his eighth goal -- four of which have come on the man advantage. Schenn made it 3-0 at 8:56 of the third period when he blasted a slap shot from the right circle for his team-leading 14th goal and his third in the past five games. Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta stooped low to try to block the shot, but Schenn lifted the shot high and beat Crawford on the stick side.

A turnover by Maatta led to the Blues' final goal, which put the score at 4-0 with 1:49 remaining in the third period. Bozak intercepted Maatta's pass attempt and buried his third goal of the season. Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith missed his second game in a row because of a groin injury.

