Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ballon d'Or showing can spur Liverpool to more success, says Van Dijk

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 09:39 IST
Ballon d'Or showing can spur Liverpool to more success, says Van Dijk
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk Image Credit: ANI

Virgil van Dijk said that seeing four Liverpool players finish in the top 10 in the ranking for this year's Ballon d'Or can be an extra source of motivation for the Anfield club in their quest for more on-field success this season. "Obviously the season we had was outstanding. We had even more players than that on the total shortlist so everyone can be proud of the achievement," said Van Dijk after coming second behind Lionel Messi at the awards ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Sadio Mane finished fourth, Mohamed Salah was fifth, and goalkeeper Alisson Becker came seventh in the voting by journalists from around the world for the prize organised by France Football magazine. Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Georginio Wijanldum had also been nominated after starring as Jurgen Klopp's side won the Champions League last season.

In addition, Alisson won the new Yashin Trophy awarded to the best goalkeeper of the year. "I think we could have even have had a couple more players in it, but we had a fantastic season last year and it should help motivate us to keep doing what we are doing, working even harder and try to achieve even more than we did last year," added Van Dijk.

Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, raising expectations that they will finally go on to win a first league title in three decades. Netherlands defender Van Dijk, 28, has been an inspired signing by Liverpool, and his second place in the Ballon d'Or voting comes after he also finished second to Messi in the voting for FIFA's The Best prize in September.

He had been hoping to become the first defender to win the Ballon d'Or since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006. "To be absolutely honest I never thought I would be up for a Ballon d'Or until I was actually nominated," said the former Celtic and Southampton player.

"It says a lot about how my career has been. It has never been easy. My career is just different than the winner here. "I came late but I never gave up on my dreams. I had to work very hard every step of the way. Where I am right now is just something I am very proud of."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...

UPDATE 2-Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two

An explosion of a suspected smoke grenade on Tuesday at a park near Indonesias presidential palace in the heart of the capital injured at least two military personnel, Jakartas police chief said.However, President Joko Widodo was not at the...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company however, did not disclose the financial details ...

Woods defeats Spieth to win inaugural Hero Shot event

Golf legend Tiger Woods defeated fellow American Jordan Spieth to win the inaugural Hero Shot event, an ideal warm-up ahead of the high-profile Hero World Challenge here. Woods defeated Spieth in the championship round by a score of 1,800-9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019