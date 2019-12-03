Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Ranji Trophy

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was named the captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the Ranji Trophy, beginning on December 9. The team was announced by the State Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association includes Test star R Ashwin and out of favor opener M Vijay.

The team was selected for the first two Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh which starts from December 9. Washington Sundar will join the team for the second match and K Mukunth will be released from the squad.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), B Aparajith (Vice-Captain), M Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, K Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, M Siddharth, Shahrukh Khan, K Mukunth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)