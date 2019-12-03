Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in first Ranji Trophy match

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Mumbai in the first match of the upcoming Ranji Trophy, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 12:49 IST
Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in first Ranji Trophy match
Suryakumar Yadav Image: Surya Kumar yadav's instagram. Image Credit: ANI

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Mumbai in the first match of the upcoming Ranji Trophy, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed on Tuesday. The state cricket association has also included India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opening batsman Prithvi Shaw for the first game of the domestic competition.

Mumbai squad for the first match: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Eknath Kerkar. Earlier, Tamil Nadu announced a 15-member squad for the first two games led by all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

The state cricket association has also included opening batter Murali Vijay and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the first two matches of the domestic competition. Washington Sundar will be joining the team for the second match, and as a result, K Mukunth will be released from the squad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

PG&E failed to inspect transmission lines that caused deadly 2018 wilfdfire -state probe

Bankrupt California power producer PGE Corp did not properly inspect and replace transmission lines before a faulty wire sparked a wildfire that killed more than 80 people in 2018, a probe by a state regulator has concluded.The Caribou-Pale...

Xiaomi rolls out first OTA update for Mi Watch; adds supports for iOS

Chinese smartphone and wearables maker Xiaomi released today the first over-the-air OTA update for the recently-launched Mi Watch, its first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The latest OTA update brings new features and f...

Navy's long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers: Navy chief

The Navys long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Tuesday, and added that the first indigenous aircraft carrier will be fully operational by 2022. Admiral Singh, speaking at an annual pre...

Tesla CEO Musk facing defamation trial for 'pedo guy' tweet

Elon Musk is going on trial Tuesday for his troublesome tweets in a defamation case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly branded a pedophile. The Tesla CEO will be called to testify early in the case in Los Angeles f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019