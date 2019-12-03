Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona's president hails Messi as 'greatest player of all time'

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has hailed Argentine striker Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:23 IST
Barcelona's president hails Messi as 'greatest player of all time'
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has hailed Argentine striker Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time. His remarks came after Messi's sixth Ballon d'Or win.

"The Ballon d'Or once again goes to the greatest player of all time. Football and Barca celebrate another wonderful achievement. Congratulations Leo," Bartomeu tweeted. Barcelona star Messi was awarded his sixth Ballon D'Or on Monday and as a result, he went past Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. This was Messi's first Ballon d'Or win since 2015.

Ronaldo has won the award five times. He last won it in 2017. However, the Portugal star was able to win the Serie A 'Player of the Year'. However, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes played down Messi's win and said that the Portugal star is still the best player in the world and everyone knows about it.

"Cristiano is the best player in history, and you know it," goal.com quoted Mendes as saying. The Argentine superstar Messi finished fifth in last term's rankings and was in red-hot form for Barcelona, hitting 40 strikes this calendar year and registering a further 17 assists.

Messi also won a tenth La Liga trophy and a Supercopa de Espana title. However, his team was denied a victory in the Copa del Rey final as they lost to Valencia by 1-2 and was battered 4-0 at Anfield by a rampaging Liverpool, who went on to claim the Champions League trophy. The 32-year-old finished as the top scorer in both La Liga and Champions League and has already won the FIFA's 'The Best Men's Player award as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 6 quake strikes off Chile - USGS

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake struck in the sea, 34 km 20 miles west southwest of the port city of Arica at 0846 GMT, at a depth of 32 km, the USGS said....

Many make up products contain deadly superbugs: Study

The vast majority of in-use make-up products such as beauty blenders, mascara and lip gloss may be contaminated with potentially life-threatening superbugs, including E. coli and Staphylococci, according to a study. The study, published in ...

Famous internet cat with millions of followers Lil Bub dies in sleep

Lil Bub, the droopy-tongued and bulbous-eyed American cat whose unusual appearance melted hearts and earned her millions of followers on social media, has died aged eight, her owner has said. One of the internets most beloved feline celebri...

St Xavier's College sets up finance lab

To support advanced applied research in financial markets, St Xaviers College on Tuesday opened its state-of-the-art finance laboratory which will cater to students, research scholars and faculty members. Principal of St Xaviers College Do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019