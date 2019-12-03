Turkey to end year with below 12% inflation -Albayrak

Turkey will achieve its goal of ending the year with inflation below 12%, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, after consumer prices returned to double digits in November.

Turkey's inflation rose below expectations in November at 10.56%, likely encouraging a bigger rate cut from the central bank next week, even as inflation rebounded from a near three-year low a month earlier.

