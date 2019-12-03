Left Menu
Indian men's and women's volleyball teams win gold in SAG

  PTI
  • |
  Kathmandu
  • |
  Updated: 03-12-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:00 IST
India swept the volleyball gold medals in the South Asian Games by winning both the men's and women's titles here on Tuesday. India defeated Pakistan 20-25, 25-15, 25-17 and 29-27 in a hard-fought men's volleyball summit clash to defend the gold they had won at home in the 2016 edition.

The Indian team came back strongly after a set down and won the next three to emerge winners. The bronze medal went to Sri Lanka.

In the women's final, the defending champions had to toil hard to beat hosts Nepal in a five-setter to clinch the gold. India won 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-6. The women's bronze medal also went to Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

