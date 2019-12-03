Left Menu
Indian Women's Volleyball team wins gold in SAG

The Indian Women's Volleyball team on Tuesday bagged a gold medal after defeating Nepal in the ongoing South Asian Games (SAG).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:58 IST
India secured a 3-2 win against the host country in the match.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Women's Volleyball team on Tuesday bagged a gold medal after defeating Nepal in the ongoing South Asian Games (SAG). India secured a 3-2 win against the host country in the match. Nepal came from behind to lead 2-1 before losing two straight sets to India.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter to congratulate the team for their achievement. "The Indian women's team wins the gold medal in #volleyball after beating hosts Nepal 3-2 in the final at the South Asian Games. Many congratulations. #SAG2019 #KheloIndia @KirenRijiju @DGSAI @RijijuOffice @PIB_India @PMOIndia @ddsportschannel @IndiaSports," SAI tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Indian Men's Volleyball team also clinched a gold medal after they secured a 3-1 win over Pakistan. With the continued victories, India's medal tally has swelled to 40 with 15 Gold, 16 Silver and nine Bronze. Nepal is leading on top with 44 medals which include 23 Gold, nine Silver and 12 Bronze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

