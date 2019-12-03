Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Bucks' win streak reaches 12

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 29 points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes Monday night as the host Milwaukee Bucks easily extended their winning streak to 12 games with a wire-to-wire, 132-88 rout of the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo recorded his 20th double-double in 21 games, getting his latest one in 15 minutes into the first half when the Bucks asserted their will. The only time Antetokounmpo failed to get a double-double was two nights ago, when he finished a rebound shy on Saturday in Milwaukee's 41-point win over Charlotte. NHL roundup: Allen, Blues shut out Blackhawks

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, Jake Allen stopped all 38 shots he faced, and the St. Louis Blues skated to a 4-0 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night, the reigning champions' fourth straight win. Mackenzie MacEachern, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, who have earned at least one point in seven of their past eight contests. Will surfing's GOAT get an Olympic swan song?

When Kelly Slater, surfing's greatest of all time, won his first Pipeline Master's contest in 1992, John John Florence was a newborn in diapers playing in the Hawaiian sand. Now, with surfing's 2019 World Championship Tour (WCT) doubling as a qualifier for the sport's Olympics debut, an intriguing sub-plot is developing for the upcoming Pipeline contest in Hawaii: will the king of surfing or its prince ride the waves for gold in Tokyo? NFL notebook: Banned Shaw reportedly bet against own team

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw, suspended last week through at least the 2020 season for allegedly betting on NFL games, was caught by placing a bet that included a Cardinals game, ESPN reported Monday citing multiple sources. What's more, according to the report, Shaw placed what was in essence a bet against his team. Athletics: Kenya eyes jail sentences for athletes caught doping

Kenya plans to impose criminal penalties - including possible jail terms - on athletes caught doping, and it is now working on new legislation on the matter, its sports minister said on Tuesday. The East African nation is known for its long- and middle-distance running prowess, but it has been caught up in a string of doping scandals over the last five years. Judge bans fan from Boca games over unpaid child support

A judge in Argentina has banned a Boca Juniors fan from attending any of the club’s future games until he pays what he owes his ex-wife in child support. "The defendant Mr. Hugo Federico Suarez…is prohibited from entering the Boca Juniors club and football matches…..until he completes all his child support payments," a statement from the court, published by the Argentine Football Association said. Reports: Yankees to meet with Cole, Strasburg

Top free-agent pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg will meet with the New York Yankees this week. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Cole and Strasburg already have met with interested teams in Southern California ahead of the upcoming winter meetings in San Diego, with the Yankees next on the list. World No.1 Barty hopes 2020 will be golden year

Ash Barty won her third Newcombe Medal as Australia's top tennis player this week but the world number one says she hopes to earn a more coveted medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old has had a whirlwind 2019, claiming her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open to become the first Australian to win one of the four majors since Sam Stosur's 2011 U.S. Open triumph. Athletics: Kipchoge to defend Olympic marathon title - if selected

Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner in history, the world record holder and only man to go under two hours for the distance, has told Reuters he will defend his Olympic title in Tokyo next year - if selected. It should be reasonably safe to assume, even taking into account the often chaotic and inexplicable selection procedures that have long dogged Kenyan athletics, that Kipchoge will be given the chance to run next August. MLB notebook: Moustakas agrees to deal with Reds

The Cincinnati Reds and free agent infielder Mike Moustakas agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Moustakas, 31, batted .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs in 143 games with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019. He made the All-Star team for the third time. According to numerous reports, the Reds play to play the long-time third baseman at second base.

