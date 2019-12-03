Left Menu
Steelers to stay with Hodges at QB vs. Cardinals

  03-12-2019 23:32 IST
One week after guiding the Pittsburgh Steelers to a victory over the Cleveland Browns, rookie Devlin Hodges was named starting quarterback for a second consecutive week. Hodges will be under center Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after leading the Steelers to a 20-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns this past weekend when he was 14 of 21 for 212 yards and one touchdown, with one interception.

Hodges took over in the second half for Mason Rudolph on Nov. 24 and rallied the Steelers to a 16-10 victory after throwing a 79-yard TD pass to James Washington on his second pass attempt of the game. Hodges is 41 of 61 this season for 530 yards and three TDs with two interceptions, also starting an Oct. 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers as Rudolph recovered from a concussion. The Steelers won that game 24-17, with Hodges throwing for 132 yards and one TD.

Hodges, 23, was an undrafted free agent out of Samford, where he was named Southern Conference player of the year three times. --Field Level Media

