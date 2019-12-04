Left Menu
Nets G Irving (shoulder) to miss next two games

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 04-12-2019 02:37 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-12-2019 01:30 IST
Nets G Irving (shoulder) to miss next two games
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss at least two more games as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. Irving has not played since Nov. 14, and coach Kenny Atkinson said Tuesday that Irving will miss games Wednesday in Atlanta and Friday in Charlotte, N.C.

Atkinson said Irving will not travel with the team. In the Nov. 14 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Irving scored 17 points and added nine assists.

The Nets are 6-3 without Irving, who signed a four-year, $136.5 million contract with Brooklyn in the offseason. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie has emerged as the team's scoring leader in Irving's absence, increasing his season average to 20.7 points per game. In 11 games, Irving is averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

