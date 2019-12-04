Wizards C Bryant (foot) out at least three weeks

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant will be out at least three weeks because of a stress reaction in his right foot. Bryant experienced pain in the foot after the game at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, according to a statement from the Wizards. He was examined Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Bryant, 22, is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while starting 18 games for the Wizards, who were 6-12 heading into Tuesday night's game against the Orlando Magic. Bryant is in his third NBA season after being a second-round pick in 2017. He played in 15 games with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017-18 but was waived after the season. He signed with the Wizards that summer and averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season.

