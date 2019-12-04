Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wizards C Bryant (foot) out at least three weeks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 05:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 04:57 IST
Wizards C Bryant (foot) out at least three weeks
Image Credit: Twitter (@WashWizards)

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant will be out at least three weeks because of a stress reaction in his right foot. Bryant experienced pain in the foot after the game at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, according to a statement from the Wizards. He was examined Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Bryant, 22, is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while starting 18 games for the Wizards, who were 6-12 heading into Tuesday night's game against the Orlando Magic. Bryant is in his third NBA season after being a second-round pick in 2017. He played in 15 games with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017-18 but was waived after the season. He signed with the Wizards that summer and averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Court directs banks to provide Trump financial records to House Democrats

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday handed President Donald Trump another defeat in his bid to keep his financial records secret, directing Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp to comply with subpoenas from congressional Democrats de...

Assam: Koch-Rajbongshis demand separate Kamatapur state, ST status

All Koch-Rajbongshi Students Union AKRSU on Tuesday staged a protest in Guwahati, demanding for a separate state of Kamatapur and Scheduled Tribe ST status to the Koch-Rajbongshi community. Both men and women sitting at the protest were hol...

Not a billionaire to fund campaign, will continue fight for Trump's defeat: Kamala Harris

California Senator Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, said on Tuesday that she was finding it difficult to manage her campaign due to paucity of financial resources and vowed to continue her fight for the future o...

Varanasi: BHU professor Feroze Khan to interview at Art faculty as protest continues in varsity

Amid ongoing protest by students of Banaras Hindu University BHU over the appointment of Feroze Khan as Assistant Professor in the Sanskrit department of the varsity, Khan will be appearing for an interview in Universitys Art faculty on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019