Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 07:14 IST
Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Australia were drawn in Argentina's group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South America plus invited guests Australia and Qatar, who were the final sides to be placed in groups. It will be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina.

2022 World Cup hosts Qatar will also face Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru in the Colombia-based Group B. Australia, who will make their debut in the tournament, will also take on Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia and Chile in Group A.

Four teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. The opening match will be played between Argentina and Chile at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires and the final will take place in Colombia. This will be the fourth Copa America in six years but is slated to be the last one until 2024 as organizers move to a regular quadrennial format.

Argentina have not won the tournament since 1993 while Colombia have lifted the trophy only once -- when they hosted it in 2001. Brazil are the current holders after beating Peru in July to win the tournament for the ninth time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia repeals law giving refugees onshore medical care

Australias conservative government on Wednesday repealed a contentious law that allowed ill asylum-seekers languishing in Papua New Guinea and on Nauru to travel to the country for medical treatment. The so-called Medevac law was passed in ...

Canadiens down Isles to snap winless streak

Phillip Danault, Shea Weber and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist as the Montreal Canadiens snapped an eight-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Islanders on Tuesday. After going 0-5-3 in their pr...

UPDATE 7-Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

High-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk testified at his defamation trial on Tuesday that his pedo guy Twitter message at the center of the case was not meant to be taken literally and was sent in response to an unprovoked insult he received from ...

Canadiens down Isles to snap winless streak

Phillip Danault, Shea Weber and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist as the Montreal Canadiens snapped an eight-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Islanders on Tuesday. After going 0-5-3 in their pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019