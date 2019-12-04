Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Bucks' win streak reaches 12

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 29 points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes Monday night as the host Milwaukee Bucks easily extended their winning streak to 12 games with a wire-to-wire, 132-88 rout of the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo recorded his 20th double-double in 21 games, getting his latest one in 15 minutes into the first half when the Bucks asserted their will. The only time Antetokounmpo failed to get a double-double was two nights ago, when he finished a rebound shy on Saturday in Milwaukee's 41-point win over Charlotte. NHL roundup: Allen, Blues shut out Blackhawks

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, Jake Allen stopped all 38 shots he faced, and the St. Louis Blues skated to a 4-0 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night, the reigning champions' fourth straight win. Mackenzie MacEachern, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, who have earned at least one point in seven of their past eight contests. IOC extremely upset by Russian doping data manipulation

The International Olympic Committee is extremely upset by the latest doping scandal involving Russia and swift progress is being made to bring the issue to a conclusion, a spokesman said on Tuesday. A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) compliance committee recommended last week that Russia receive a four-year Olympic ban, which would keep it out of next year’s Tokyo Games, as part of a sanctions package to punish Moscow for having provided the agency with doctored and incomplete laboratory data. World No.1 Barty hopes 2020 will be golden year

Ash Barty won her third Newcombe Medal as Australia's top tennis player this week but the world number one says she hopes to earn a more coveted medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old has had a whirlwind 2019, claiming her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open to become the first Australian to win one of the four majors since Sam Stosur's 2011 U.S. Open triumph. Freestyle skier Kenworthy eyes Team GB spot for 2022 Games

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who competed for the United States at the last two Winter Olympics, said on Tuesday he hopes to represent Britain at the 2022 Games. The 28-year-old dual citizen, who was born to a British mother and American father, won a silver medal in slopestyle at Sochi in 2014 for Team USA but said he would make the switch for the Beijing Olympics. Devils fire Hynes, promote assistant to interim coach

The New Jersey Devils fired coach John Hynes hours before the team's game on Tuesday night. The Devils (9-13-4, 22 points) entered the night last in the Metropolitan Division with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They lost their past two games -- against the New York Rangers and at the Buffalo Sabres -- by a combined score of 11-1. Kipchoge to defend Olympic marathon title - if selected

Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner in history, the world record holder and only man to go under two hours for the distance, has told Reuters he will defend his Olympic title in Tokyo next year - if selected. It should be reasonably safe to assume, even taking into account the often chaotic and inexplicable selection procedures that have long dogged Kenyan athletics, that Kipchoge will be given the chance to run next August. Woods, ahead of busy two weeks, declines Saudi offer

As he gears up for two of the busiest weeks he has had on a golf course likely in years, Tiger Woods on Tuesday talked about what he's done since equaling Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 victories and his approach heading into his high-profile December. He also addressed the controversies surrounding professional golfers accepting big paydays to play in Saudi Arabia, as ESPN reported Woods himself declined a big-money offer to play in the Saudi International from Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Panthers fire coach Ron Rivera

The Carolina Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday after a 5-7 start to the season. "I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team," owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers." Golf: Newlywed Fowler rested and ready to get back to business

Rickie Fowler said on Tuesday he has enjoyed his time away from golf but is ready to get back to competition at this week's Hero World Challenge and the Presidents Cup later this month. The 30-year-old American has not played since the Tour Championship in August, taking a break before getting married in early October. He was due to return at last month's Mayakoba Classic but had to withdraw due to illness.

