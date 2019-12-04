Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 10:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 10:26 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Bucks' win streak reaches 12

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 29 points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes Monday night as the host Milwaukee Bucks easily extended their winning streak to 12 games with a wire-to-wire, 132-88 rout of the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo recorded his 20th double-double in 21 games, getting his latest one in 15 minutes into the first half when the Bucks asserted their will. The only time Antetokounmpo failed to get a double-double was two nights ago, when he finished a rebound shy on Saturday in Milwaukee's 41-point win over Charlotte. NHL roundup: Allen, Blues shut out Blackhawks

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, Jake Allen stopped all 38 shots he faced, and the St. Louis Blues skated to a 4-0 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night, the reigning champions' fourth straight win. Mackenzie MacEachern, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, who have earned at least one point in seven of their past eight contests. IOC extremely upset by Russian doping data manipulation

The International Olympic Committee is extremely upset by the latest doping scandal involving Russia and swift progress is being made to bring the issue to a conclusion, a spokesman said on Tuesday. A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) compliance committee recommended last week that Russia receive a four-year Olympic ban, which would keep it out of next year’s Tokyo Games, as part of a sanctions package to punish Moscow for having provided the agency with doctored and incomplete laboratory data. World No.1 Barty hopes 2020 will be golden year

Ash Barty won her third Newcombe Medal as Australia's top tennis player this week but the world number one says she hopes to earn a more coveted medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old has had a whirlwind 2019, claiming her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open to become the first Australian to win one of the four majors since Sam Stosur's 2011 U.S. Open triumph. Freestyle skier Kenworthy eyes Team GB spot for 2022 Games

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who competed for the United States at the last two Winter Olympics, said on Tuesday he hopes to represent Britain at the 2022 Games. The 28-year-old dual citizen, who was born to a British mother and American father, won a silver medal in slopestyle at Sochi in 2014 for Team USA but said he would make the switch for the Beijing Olympics. Devils fire Hynes, promote assistant to interim coach

The New Jersey Devils fired coach John Hynes hours before the team's game on Tuesday night. The Devils (9-13-4, 22 points) entered the night last in the Metropolitan Division with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They lost their past two games -- against the New York Rangers and at the Buffalo Sabres -- by a combined score of 11-1. Kipchoge to defend Olympic marathon title - if selected

Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner in history, the world record holder and only man to go under two hours for the distance, has told Reuters he will defend his Olympic title in Tokyo next year - if selected. It should be reasonably safe to assume, even taking into account the often chaotic and inexplicable selection procedures that have long dogged Kenyan athletics, that Kipchoge will be given the chance to run next August. Woods, ahead of busy two weeks, declines Saudi offer

As he gears up for two of the busiest weeks he has had on a golf course likely in years, Tiger Woods on Tuesday talked about what he's done since equaling Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 victories and his approach heading into his high-profile December. He also addressed the controversies surrounding professional golfers accepting big paydays to play in Saudi Arabia, as ESPN reported Woods himself declined a big-money offer to play in the Saudi International from Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Panthers fire coach Ron Rivera

The Carolina Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday after a 5-7 start to the season. "I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team," owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers." Golf: Newlywed Fowler rested and ready to get back to business

Rickie Fowler said on Tuesday he has enjoyed his time away from golf but is ready to get back to competition at this week's Hero World Challenge and the Presidents Cup later this month. The 30-year-old American has not played since the Tour Championship in August, taking a break before getting married in early October. He was due to return at last month's Mayakoba Classic but had to withdraw due to illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

New magazine summarizes latest developments in India-China ties

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday released the cover of a new magazine that summaries the latest developments in the bilateral ties between the two neighbours. The magazine, titled China-India Review- New Energy. New Direction. ...

WurfelKuche plants a tree for every kitchen they install as their GoGreener initiative

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Dec 4 ANIBusinessWire India In the wake of the environmental stress and as a consequence of the way pollution has been affecting the earth today, it is very important to be responsible for your environment, your p...

SC to consider according hearing in Jan on plea seeking stay on electoral bond scheme

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider according hearing in January a plea of an NGO seeking a stay on the electoral bond scheme meant for collection of funds by political parties to contest polls. A bench, comprising Chief J...

4 soldiers killed by snow avalanche near LoC in north Kashmir

Four soldiers were killed in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. An Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday afternoon, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019