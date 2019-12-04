Left Menu
ISL:Eyeing first home win, Mumbai City take on Kerala Blasters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 04-12-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:28 IST
Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their first 'home' win of the season when they take on Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League game here on Thursday. The Jorge Costa-managed team have played two 'home' games this season at their usual fortress the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri, but suffered defeat on both the occasions.

First, it was Odisha FC who stunned Mumbai with a 4-2 win here and later, FC Goa defeated the hosts by a similar margin on November 7. Moreover, this would be Mumbai's first 'home' game after it was announced that the City Football Group has acquired a majority of shares in the team.

Both Mumbai and Kerala are placed in the lower half of the points table and a win would help them improve their position. Mumbai have played six games so far, of which they have won one, drawn three and lost two.

Kerala have also played six, won one, drawn two and lost three. The hosts will have their hopes pinned on Tunisian forward Amine Chermiti, who is their leading goal-scorer so far this season with 3 goals to his name.

The Kerala defence will have a tough time if Chermiti fires on all cylinders. However, all eyes will be on Mumbai's another key player their forward Modou Sougou, who hasn't had the best time.

One good game is enough for Sougou to prove his mettle and he will be hoping that the game against Kerala would be the one. Mumbai have equally strong mid-fielders comprising Paulo Machoda, Raynier Fernades, Rowlin Borges, Diego Carlos, Bipin Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Mohammed Asif and Mohammed Rafique.

They will have to be on their toes to keep the Kerala forwards at bay. Their line will be manned by Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic and Sauvik Chakrabarti.

Their defence is definitely an area of concern and they would have to put a strong show if Mumbai have to record their second win of the season. The role of their custodian Amrinder Singh, who has so far made 17 saves in the tournament, will also be of utmost importance.

Amrinder would expect to keep a clean-sheet. For Kerala, its coach would want forward Bartholomew Ogbeche and Messi Bouli to play to their potential.

Their midfielders and defenders also will have to play to their potential if Mumbai have to stopped in their own den. PTI NRB ARU ARU.

