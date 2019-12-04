Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Birmingham appoint Clotet as permanent manager

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:36 IST
Soccer-Birmingham appoint Clotet as permanent manager

Birmingham City have named Pep Clotet as their head coach on permanent basis after his six-month stint as the caretaker at St Andrew's Stadium, the Championship side said on Wednesday. Clotet, 42, was assistant to Garry Monk, who was dismissed in June after 15 months at the club.

The Spaniard, who previously managed Oxford United, has guided Birmingham to 15th place in English soccer's second tier after 19 games this season. "Pep has shown his coaching expertise, man-management and leadership skills, allied to exemplary professional conduct, that can help take the club forward," the club said in a statement.

"We have a clear vision of what our footballing philosophy needs to be and Pep and his staff have begun to implement that in a short space of time." Birmingham visit 18th-placed Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Speed skating-Chinese coach resigns over Hungarian speed skater's China comment

The Chinese head coach of Hungarys short-track speed skating team has offered her resignation over an offensive comment made by Hungarian Olympic champion Csaba Burjan about China, the Hungarian National Skating Federation said. The Federat...

Rahul asks Centre to help speed-up Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur

Stating that Nanjangud Wayanad Nilambur railway line has been in the pipeline for several years now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the Centre to lend support to the Kerala government to take up the crucial infrastructure p...

Industrialist held for threatening bank official with gun

A city industrialist has been arrested on charges of threatening and injuring a senior official of a nationalised bank allegedly for not sanctioning loan to him, police said on Wednesday. According to police, K Vetrivelan of Somayampalayam...

'Why people share fake news on social media decoded'

People may feel less unethical about sharing misinformation on social media if they repeatedly encounter the fake news item, even when they dont believe it, according to a study involving more than 2,500 people. The researchers, including o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019