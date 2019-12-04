Left Menu
Development News Edition

'See you soon in Italy': Ibrahimovic fuels talk of Serie A return

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:50 IST
'See you soon in Italy': Ibrahimovic fuels talk of Serie A return
Image Credit: Flickr

Sweden footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has fuelled speculation that he is set to return to Italy, where he has played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, by saying in an interview: "see you soon in Italy". The 38-year-old striker confirmed his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

"I'll join a club which must get back to winning, which must renew its history and is in search of a battle against everyone and everything," Ibrahimovic told GQ Italia. "That is the only way I'll be able to find the necessary motivation to surprise you again.

"It's not just about choosing a team, as there are other factors that need to line up, including in the interests of my family. "I'll see you in Italy soon."

According to reports in Italy, Ibrahimovic has been offered a six-month deal to come to the aid of struggling former giants AC Milan, who are 11th in the Serie A table. Napoli is also a possible destination as last season's runners-up sit seventh, after a run of six league games without a win.

"I love to make the difference," he added. "I don't just want to do one or two things well, I want to do all of it."

Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title, and scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances. He also won three league titles with Inter Milan, and two with Juventus, which were both revoked following the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Gunmen kill head of Japan aid agency, 5 others in Afghanistan

Gunmen killed six people, including the head of a Japanese aid agency, on Wednesday in an attack on their vehicle in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, officials said. The ambush comes a week after a grenade attack on a United Nations vehicl...

Ex-Lebanese PMs seen dealing blow to chances of govt led by Khatib

Any candidate for the post of Lebanese prime minister who engages in talks over the make-up of the cabinet before being formally designated premier is violating the constitution, three former prime ministers said.The statement on Wednesday ...

Togolese politician shares why W African nations should replace CFA franc with ECO currency

A Togolese politician Kako Nubukpo recently explains why African countries need to get out of the old colonial currency. He is one of a few Africans who criticize CFA franc system.I was a manager of the Central Bank between 2000 and 2003, s...

Trupti Desai taken into preventive custody for bid to protest

Womens rights activist Trupti Desai and six others were on Wednesday taken into preventive custody by police after they attempted to stage a protest near Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos office-cum- residence here over the gang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019