Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Premier League scandal: KSCA management comittee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:37 IST
Karnataka Premier League scandal: KSCA management comittee

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) management committee member Sudhindra Shinde was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the alleged match fixing in Karnataka Premier League, police said. "The arrests so far are backed by a lot of evidences. On the basis of it, we are arresting them.

Sudhindra Shinde hasbeen arrested on the basis of evidences," Bengaluru PoliceCommissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters. The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the matter, has grilled Shinde for two days and finally arrested.

He was the coach for Belagavi Panthers, one of the KPL teams. "Shinde along with Ali Ashfaq Tara had allegedly fixed a few matches," a police officer told PTI.

The officer said Shinde would be taken into custody on Wednesday to further interrogate the involvement of others. So far, nine people including Shinde have been arrested.

Tara was the first to be arrested in this case. The KPL spot fixing scandal came to light when Bhavesh Gulecha, bowler of Ballari Tuskers, lodged a complaint with the police against an International bookie Sayyam and drummer Bhavesh Bafna.

Rao asked the players and others involved inthe scam to turn approvers. "Since lots of people are involved in this scandal, I have made it very clear that there is a provision of approver in the CrPC," Rao said.

"If they come and admit that they have committed a mistake, we will give them a status of approver and carry on our investigation. This is the offer we are giving them," heexplained.

Once turned approver, the people involved in the scandal not only confess to their crime but also provide details of it. They can also bargain for their immunity.

Rao said cricket is a game loved by all and the CCB doesn't want to insult the game. "We are taking into custody only the players, who have insulted the game. More than a sports, it has been reduced to a betting game used like gambling.

So, we have initiated all measures to take action against such people," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EU gas supply secure even if Russia, Ukraine fall out - study

Europe will not run short of gas this winter even if a new deal for deliveries of Russian gas through Ukraine is not completed when the existing agreement lapses at the end of the month, a German study said on Wednesday. Gas supply for the ...

Pradhan seeks commerce minister's intervention to restart Rs 100 cr project in Odisha

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought personal intervention of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to restart a Rs 100-crore project in his home state of Odisha. In a letter, he has also asked his ministerial colleague ...

EU chief demands "thorough and independent" probe into Malta journalist killing

The head of the European Unions executive arm, German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.Maltas Prime Minister Joseph M...

Air Chief RKS Bhadauria to attend Pacific Air Chiefs’ Symposium

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff is participating in the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2019 PACS 2019 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The theme for this years symposium is A C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019