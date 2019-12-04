Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian shuttlers assure eight medals at South Asian Games

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pokhara
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:10 IST
Indian shuttlers assure eight medals at South Asian Games
Image Credit: Twitter (@BAI_Media)

Indian shuttlers continued their dominating show at the 13th South Asian Games with four individuals and as many doubles pairs cruising into the semifinals to assure themselves of medals, here on Wednesday. Top seed Siril Verma started the day on a winning note for India when he beat Pakistan's Murad Ali 21-12 21-17 in a men's singles quarterfinal match.

In the women's singles, 16-year-old Gayathri Gopichand stunned second seed Mahoor Shahzad of Pakistan with a convincing 21-15 21-16 win. Joining Gayathri in the semifinals was top seed Ashmita Chaliha, who also thrashed Pakistani opponent, Palwasha Bashir 21-9 21-7.

Aryaman Tandon was another Indian after Verma to reach the men's singles semifinals after registering 21-17 21-17 win over Sri Lanka's Ranthushka Karunathilake. The Indian women's doubles pairings of Kuhoo Garg-Anoushka Parikh and Meghana Jakkampudi-S Nelakurthi also progressed to the semifinals after beating their Bangladeshi opponents.

While, Garg and Parikh beat Bristi Khatun and Rehana Khatun 21-18 21-11, Jakkampudi and Nelakurthi notched up 21-14 21-11 victory over Shalpa Akter and Alina Sultana. In mixed doubles, top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Jakkampudi had to fight hard in the second set against Sri Lanka's Ranthushka Karunathilake and Kavindi Sirimannage before clinching the match 21-14 26-24.

The only setback for India came in the men's doubles category when top seeded pair of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to Sri Lanka's S Dias Angoda Vidanalage and B Tharindu Dullew 10-21 21-23. However, Krishna Garaga and Kapila kept India's medal hopes alive in the men's doubles category when they thrashed second seed Dipesh Dhami and Ratanjit Tamang of Nepal 21-16 21-13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

First national ranking pickleball tourney in Pune on Dec 7-8

Around 250 players from 10 states would participate in the first national ranking pickleball tournament beginning here on December 7, it was announced on Wednesday. The All India Pickleball Association AIPA, the apex body of the paddle spo...

Vet gang rape & murder: Man held for posting abusive comments

A 28-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for posting abusive comments against a prominent woman dignitary on social media following the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, police said. A complaint was file...

HC allows man to enter in family property possessed by servants

The Delhi High Court allowed a man to enter in a property, belonging to his family and where his brother was living before his death, saying it was unfortunate that a property dispute has arisen as no family member was continuously residing...

Priyanka Gandhi to be on two-day visit to Lucknow from Dec 6

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a two-day visit to Lucknow from December 6 and participate in different meetings of the organisation, a senior party leader said on Wednesday. She will also take stock of the prepa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019