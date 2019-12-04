SAG: India win 10 medals in athletics

India continued its domination in track and field events at the 13th South Asian Games by adding 10 more medals, including five golds, here on Wednesday. On day two of athletics competition, the Indians added five golds, three silver and two bronze medals, taking the country's overall tally in the discipline to 20.

On the first day of athletics competition on Tuesday, the Indians had won 10 medals (4 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze). Archana Suseendran won her second gold of the Games by clinching the women's 200m race in 23.67 seconds to add to the top podium finish in the 100m dash on Tuesday.

Compatriot A Chandra Lekha was third with a timing of 24.37 seconds. Suresh Kumar won the men's 10,000m race with a timing of 29 minute 32 seconds before Lokesh Sathyanathan and Swamynathan produced an Indian 1-2 in men's long jump by clearing impressive distances of 7.87m and 7.77m respectively.

Another 1-2 result for the Indians came in the men's discus throw via Kirpal Singh (57.88m) and Gagandeep Singh (53.57m). Navjeet Kaur Dhillon fetched India's fifth gold of the day in women's discus throw with a below-par 49.87m while Survi Biswas' 47.47m effort was good enough to win a silver in the mediocre field.

In women's long jump, Sandra Babu won a bronze to add to India's medal tally with an effort of 6.02m.

