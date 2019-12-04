Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former England cricket captain Willis dies aged 70 - family

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:04 IST
Former England cricket captain Willis dies aged 70 - family

London, Dec 4 (AFP) Former England captain and fearsome pace bowler Bob Willis has died aged 70, his family announced on Wednesday. Willis, who captained his country between 1982 and 1984, played in 90 Test matches with his most memorable performance taking eight for 43 in the Australian second innings of the third Ashes Test in 1981.

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather," read the Willis family statement. "He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly." AFP SSC SSC

SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

18 Indians on board Hong-Kong vessel kidnapped off Nigerian coast: Ship tracking agency

Eighteen Indians on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel were kidnapped by pirates near the Nigerian coast, said a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region. Official sources said following the reports of kidnapping of the Indi...

UPDATE 1-Extreme heat hitting rich and poor harder, global climate index shows

Adds info on Japan, quote from U.N. climate chief By Megan RowlingMADRID, Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Worsening heatwaves are taking a heavier toll on rich as well as poor countries, according to an annual ranking that measures the d...

UPDATE 1-Peloton's Christmas ad mocked as sexist

Exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive Incs latest Christmas advertisement has been widely criticized on social media as being sexist and dystopian.The advertisement, called The Gift That Gives Back, shows a woman receiving a...

Poland's Duda says Turkey's views must be acknowledged in NATO

Turkeys point of view must be acknowledged in NATO debates, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday, after Turkey agreed to back a defence plan for the Baltics and Poland on Wednesday at the NATO summit near London. Duda also said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019