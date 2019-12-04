Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox re-sign IF Hernandez, reliever Osich

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:12 IST
Red Sox re-sign IF Hernandez, reliever Osich

The Boston Red Sox have signed infielder Marco Hernandez and reliever Josh Osich to one-year deals, just two days after the two were not offered contracts before the non-tender deadline. This puts the Red Sox at 36 players on their 40-man roster.

Hernandez, 27, has played in 122 games for the Red Sox since entering the league in 2016. Last season, he hit .250 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 148 at-bats over 61 games. Boston added Osich on Oct. 31 after the Chicago White Sox put him on waivers. He's appeared in 217 games, all in relief, since 2015, posting a 10-5 career record with a 4.88 ERA.

Osich, 31, joined the White Sox last season after four seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He went 4-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 57 appearances last season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Extreme heat hitting rich and poor harder, global climate index shows

Adds info on Japan, quote from U.N. climate chief By Megan RowlingMADRID, Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Worsening heatwaves are taking a heavier toll on rich as well as poor countries, according to an annual ranking that measures the d...

UPDATE 1-Peloton's Christmas ad mocked as sexist

Exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive Incs latest Christmas advertisement has been widely criticized on social media as being sexist and dystopian.The advertisement, called The Gift That Gives Back, shows a woman receiving a...

Poland's Duda says Turkey's views must be acknowledged in NATO

Turkeys point of view must be acknowledged in NATO debates, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday, after Turkey agreed to back a defence plan for the Baltics and Poland on Wednesday at the NATO summit near London. Duda also said t...

Centre neglecting performing states: Telangana Minister Rama

Telangana Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday accused the Centre of neglecting performing states and southern cities in promoting infrastrcture and industrial projects, a charge countered by the state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019