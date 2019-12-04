Red Sox re-sign IF Hernandez, reliever Osich

The Boston Red Sox have signed infielder Marco Hernandez and reliever Josh Osich to one-year deals, just two days after the two were not offered contracts before the non-tender deadline. This puts the Red Sox at 36 players on their 40-man roster.

Hernandez, 27, has played in 122 games for the Red Sox since entering the league in 2016. Last season, he hit .250 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 148 at-bats over 61 games. Boston added Osich on Oct. 31 after the Chicago White Sox put him on waivers. He's appeared in 217 games, all in relief, since 2015, posting a 10-5 career record with a 4.88 ERA.

Osich, 31, joined the White Sox last season after four seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He went 4-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 57 appearances last season. --Field Level Media

