Shurmur: 'Very likely' Manning will start

  Updated: 04-12-2019 22:28 IST
  Created: 04-12-2019 22:28 IST
Eli Manning lost his starting job after Week 2, but New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur says it's "very likely" the quarterback will be back behind center against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. With starter Daniel Jones suffering from a "moderate high ankle sprain," Shurmur signaled the return of the Giants' longtime starter.

Manning, 38, had started 244 of the previous 246 games for the Giants before he was benched this season. He completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in those two games. Manning won two Super Bowls with the Giants and was the top overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. The Giants acquired Manning from the San Diego Chargers on draft day for Philip Rivers.

Picked sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, the 22-year-old Jones sparkled in the preseason, setting up a potential in-season conflict with Manning. The Duke product was 29-for-34 passing for 416 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions over four preseason games. Jones won his first two games as a starter, but the Giants have lost the last eight since. He's thrown for 2,374 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He was injured in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers and was not available for practice Wednesday. Shurmur says Jones won't need surgery and that the injury will heal with time and rest.

Running back Saquon Barkley missed three games with a similar, but more severe, injury earlier this season. --Field Level Media

