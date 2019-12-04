Report: Hamels joins Braves on one-year, $18M deal

The Atlanta Braves and Cole Hamels have reached agreement on a one-year deal that will pay the veteran left-hander $18 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hamels went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in an injury-marred campaign for the Chicago Cubs last season, his 14th in the league. He struggled down the stretch for the Cubs after returning from an oblique strain.

He'll be joining his fourth team, having spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before being traded to the Texas Rangers in 2015. The Rangers sent Hamels to the Cubs in a 2018 trade.

The 2008 World Series MVP and four-time All-Star is 163-121 with a 3.42 ERA for his career. The move would leave the Braves with four starters lined up for next season, with Hamels joining Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Mike Foltynewicz.

--Field Level Media

