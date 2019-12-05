Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orioles trade RHP Bundy to Angels

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 04:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 04:03 IST
Orioles trade RHP Bundy to Angels

The Baltimore Orioles traded right-hander Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in exchange for four pitching prospects. The pitchers acquired are right-handers Kyle Bradish, Isaac Mattson, Zach Peek and Kyle Brnovich, the Orioles announced.

Bundy, 27, was 7-14 with a 4.79 ERA in 30 starts in 2019, striking out 162 batters in 161 2/3 innings. Picked fourth overall in the 2011 draft by Baltimore, Bundy went 23-15 in his first two full seasons (2016-17) but just 15-30 in the past two campaigns.

His career record is 38-45 with a 4.67 ERA in 127 games (103 starts) with 602 strikeouts in 614 1/3 innings. Bradish, 23, was 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA in 24 games (18 starts) at Class-A Inland Empire in 2019, striking out 120 batters in 101 innings.

Mattson, 24, pitched at three levels in the minors in 2019, topping out with Triple-A Salt Lake. He posted a combined 6-3 record with a 2.33 ERA in 37 relief appearances, fanning 110 batters in 73 1/3 innings. Peek, 21, and Brnovich, 22, were drafted in the sixth and eighth rounds in June 2019, respectively, out of Winthrop and Elon.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Orioles trade RHP Bundy to Angels

The Baltimore Orioles traded right-hander Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in exchange for four minor league pitchers, according to multiple reports. MLB Networks Ken Rosenthal said prospect Isaac Mattson was among them.Bu...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy warship seized missile parts suspected to be linked to Iran -officials

A U.S. Navy warship seized advanced missile parts believed to be linked to Iran in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as President Donald Trumps administration pressures Tehran to curb its regional activities.The officials,...

UPDATE 3-Ten of thousands of protesters mark third national strike in Colombia

Colombian unions and student groups marked a third national strike on Wednesday with marches, chants and dancing, ahead of additional dialogue between protest leaders and the government over President Ivan Duques social and economic policie...

Brazil agriculture sees 3% growth in 2020 led by meat exports

Brazilian agricultural production will grow 3 in 2020, three times faster than this year, driven by rapidly expanding meat exports and another record grain harvest in the 20192020 season, the CNA farm lobby said on Wednesday. China, Brazils...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019