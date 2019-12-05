Orioles trade RHP Bundy to Angels

The Baltimore Orioles traded right-hander Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in exchange for four pitching prospects. The pitchers acquired are right-handers Kyle Bradish, Isaac Mattson, Zach Peek and Kyle Brnovich, the Orioles announced.

Bundy, 27, was 7-14 with a 4.79 ERA in 30 starts in 2019, striking out 162 batters in 161 2/3 innings. Picked fourth overall in the 2011 draft by Baltimore, Bundy went 23-15 in his first two full seasons (2016-17) but just 15-30 in the past two campaigns.

His career record is 38-45 with a 4.67 ERA in 127 games (103 starts) with 602 strikeouts in 614 1/3 innings. Bradish, 23, was 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA in 24 games (18 starts) at Class-A Inland Empire in 2019, striking out 120 batters in 101 innings.

Mattson, 24, pitched at three levels in the minors in 2019, topping out with Triple-A Salt Lake. He posted a combined 6-3 record with a 2.33 ERA in 37 relief appearances, fanning 110 batters in 73 1/3 innings. Peek, 21, and Brnovich, 22, were drafted in the sixth and eighth rounds in June 2019, respectively, out of Winthrop and Elon.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)