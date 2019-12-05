Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikings RB Cook (chest) plans to play Sunday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 06:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 06:19 IST
Vikings RB Cook (chest) plans to play Sunday
Image Credit: Pexels

Though Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook sat out much of the second half of the Vikings' Monday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks, he sounded ready to return to action Wednesday as the team started to prepare for its Sunday game against the Detroit Lions. "I feel good," Cook said, according to the team's website. "Actually, better than I expected. I'll be out there on Sunday and ready to get a W."

Listed on the injury report last week with a chest ailment, Cook confirmed that the problem that only got worse when Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tackled him in the first half. He made a critical fumble on a hit in the third quarter, and he didn't return (reported initially Monday as a shoulder injury) after the Seahawks recovered and went on to beat the Vikings 37-30. "That was the best thing, for me to shut it down Monday night so I could get ready to roll on Sunday," Cook said.

"I don't feel like it's going to hold me back from playing in any game. It's more of just, lay off the contact during the week and get ready for Sunday. That's just going to be my plan in preparing for these next couple of games." During his Wednesday press conference, coach Mike Zimmer wasn't ready to give Cook the starting nod for Sunday, when the 8-4 Vikings face the 3-8-1 Lions in Minneapolis.

"We'll see how it goes during the week and then make a decision toward the end of the week," said Zimmer, who indicated that Cook's ball security wasn't an issue. "We're not going to play a guy that's hurt." Cook, who finished with nine carries for 29 yards and a touchdown along with three catches for 35 yards against Seattle, will focus on fumble avoidance during practice.

"That's what I have to work on -- getting that firm grip on the football," he said. "I'm going to work on that all week." On the Wednesday injury report, Cook was listed as a limited participant while wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) did not participate after he was limited in practice last week.

On Monday, Thielen missed his third straight game and fourth in the past five due to the injury he initially sustained at Detroit on Oct. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-2020 U.S. census plagued by hacking threats, cost overruns

In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau faced a pivotal choice in its plan to digitize the nations once-a-decade population count build a system for collecting and processing data in-house, or buy one from an outside contractor. The bureau chose Pe...

Beijing envoy warns of 'destructive forces' trying to undermine U.S.-China ties

Chinas envoy to the United States on Wednesday said the two countries were trying to resolve their differences over trade, but he warned of forces that he said were trying to drive a wedge between the two, without providing any details. Amb...

More funding needed to protect pregnant women from malaria globally: UN report

While more pregnant women and children are being protected against malaria than before, more fast-tracking and greater funding are needed to reinvigorate the global response, according to a new United Nations report launched on Wednesday. W...

UPDATE 2-Gunman shoots three at U.S. military base in Hawaii, takes own life

A gunman opened fire at the historic military base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, base officials said, with local media reporting that at least three people were wounded before the suspect took his own life.A spokeswoman for the Join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019