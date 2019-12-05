Left Menu
Warren shares scoring wealth as Pacers halt Thunder

  Reuters
  • |
  • Indianapolis
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 09:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 09:18 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

T.J. Warren scored 24 points to lead the Indianapolis Pacers to a 107-100 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Warren was one of seven Pacers to finish in double figures as Indiana continued the balanced scoring that has helped them achieve success recently.

While Warren's scoring was a big help, his rebound in the closing minute helped put the game away. Oklahoma City's Chris Paul drove and kicked out to Terrance Ferguson for a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the last 20 seconds but the short shot bounced off the rim and Warren came down with the rebound. He was fouled, made both free throws with 13.2 seconds left to make it a two-possession game and Indiana closed out the win.

Warren also led the way the last time the teams met, scoring 23 in the teams' Nov. 12 meeting in Indianapolis, which was also won by the Pacers. The Pacers scored the final seven points of the third quarter to regain a one-point lead.

Three former Thunder players were among those scoring in double figures for the Pacers - Domantas Sabonis (17 points), Doug McDermott (14 off the bench) and Jeremy Lamb with 13. Steven Adams led the way for Oklahoma City with 20 points, making all eight of his shots from the field. He also added five offensive rebounds.

Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each had 18 points. Paul was scoreless until the fourth quarter and finished with just four points, not scoring until the final 5:10 of the game to avoid getting shut out for what would've been just the second time in his career.

Indiana has now won seven of its last eight and two consecutive. The Thunder had their two-game winning streak snapped.

