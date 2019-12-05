Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neymar, Mbappe fire PSG five points clear in Ligue 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 09:26 IST
Neymar, Mbappe fire PSG five points clear in Ligue 1
Image Credit: Flickr

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored as Paris Saint-Germain restored their five-point cushion at the top of Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Nantes. Mbappe's smart finish shortly after half-time and Neymar's late penalty saw the hosts ease to victory at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, whose scheduled game against Monaco last weekend was postponed due to bad weather, also have a game in hand on second-placed Marseille as they bid for a seventh French league title in eight seasons. Marseille won 2-0 at Angers on Tuesday to briefly cut the gap to only two points.

Thomas Tuchel started Neymar and Mbappe together for the first time this season, although the German coach left Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi on the bench. "It says a lot if in December our two key players (Mbappe and Neymar), who we want to make the difference, are starting for the first time together," said Tuchel.

"Imagine if (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez played together for the first time in December (for Barcelona)... They lacked rhythm, I'm not expecting too much from both of them. "I'm happy they scored, but there is a lot of potential (for them to improve)."

Mbappe fired the first opening over the crossbar, before Nantes' Ludovic Blas was denied by Keylor Navas in the PSG goal. Neymar appeared to have put the hosts in front with a fantastic left-footed strike after Nantes could only half clear a corner, but following a lengthy delay, the goal was ruled out by VAR for an apparent high foot from Julian Draxler.

The world's most expensive player almost gave PSG a half-time lead anyway, but saw his low shot tipped away by visiting goalkeeper Alban Lafont. The league leaders did forge ahead in the 52nd minute as Mbappe met Angel Di Maria's low cross with a backheel flick into the corner after fine work by Neymar.

The Brazilian eventually got his goal with five minutes remaining, scoring his penalty at the second time of asking after substitute Icardi encroached in the area. Earlier on Wednesday, Gelson Martins came off the bench to fire Monaco to a 2-1 win over Toulouse as the principality side made it six victories in nine league outings.

Saint-Etienne moved into fifth with a 4-1 success over Nice, while Montpellier were held to a 2-2 draw at lowly Dijon. Amiens' game against Reims was postponed due to fog.

Bordeaux were ordered to temporarily close the south stand at their Matmut Stadium after fans protesting against club president Frederic Longuepee delayed their 6-0 thrashing of Nimes by 25 minutes on Tuesday after invading the pitch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. military completes pullback from northeast Syria, Esper says

The United States has completed its military pullback in northeastern Syria, settling into a more stable posture of about 600 troops in the rest of the country after repositioning and reducing forces, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.Esper...

K'taka: Two days after joining BJP, Congress Corporator Vasanth Kumar back in Cong

Congress Corporator R Vasanth Kumar from Sampangiramnagar, who joined the Bharatiya Janta Party two days ago, has rejoined Congress on Thursday. Addressing a press conference here in the presence of senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Ra, K...

I don't place Kohli in same class as Tendulkar: Razzaq

Virat Kohli is a consistent batsman but he doesnt have the same class as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, believes former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. Razzaq feels overall the standard of cricket worldwide has declined.We are not seein...

Two killed in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor base shooting: official

Los Angeles, Dec 5 AFP A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before committing suicide, an official said.The two people killed were Department of Defense civilian e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019