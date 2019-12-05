Left Menu
ICC expresses sadness at the passing of Bob Willis

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday expressed sadness at the passing away of former England skipper Bob Willis.

Former England cricketer Bob Willis (Photo/ VVS Laxman Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday expressed sadness at the passing away of former England skipper Bob Willis. Willis died at the age of 70 on Wednesday.

"We are extremely sad to hear of Bob's death and I would like to extend deep condolences to his family on behalf of the ICC. Bob was one of the biggest cricket heroes of his time, a fast bowler respected the world over. He led the England bowling attack with aggression and the sight of him charging in to bowl is entrenched in the minds of people who watched cricket in the 1970s and 80s," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in an official statement. Willis played 90 Tests for England and he also led the side between 1982 and 1984.

He is still remembered for his performance in the Ashes series in 1981. He had recorded the figures of 8-43 in the third Test at Headingley. England went on to win the series 3-1 and Willis finished with 29 wickets at 22.96 in six matches.

He led England in 18 Tests and 29 ODIs and he finally called time on his career in 1984. "To finish with 325 Test wickets as a fast bowler is no mean achievement and his part in the Headingly Test against Australia in 1981 is one of the most remarkable performances in cricket. He was also admired as a broadcaster in later years and his contribution to the game will be remembered for a long time," Sawhney said.

In domestic cricket, the Sunderland-born bowler started his career at Surrey, before spending 12 years at Warwickshire, finishing with 899 wickets from 308 first-class matches at an average of 24.99. (ANI)

