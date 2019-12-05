Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African cricket crisis deepens

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:46 IST
South African cricket crisis deepens
Image Credit: Twitter (@OfficialCSA)

The crisis in South African cricket deepened on Thursday as former chief executive Ali Bacher called on incumbent Thabang Moroe to quit, while a second independent director resigned from the board of Cricket South Africa. Bacher, a former Test captain, said Moroe was out of his depth, while independent board member Iqbal Khan, the chairman of CSA's finance committee, said he could no longer be a party to an organization that was "ruining the game".

Khan blamed Moroe for the majority of issues besetting CSA, including failing to adhere to the terms of an agreement with the SA Cricketers' Association, the banning of five journalists last weekend and "widespread credit card abuse". In his letter to CSA president Chris Nenzani, Khan wrote: "Unfortunately, all fingers point at the CEO.

"But, having said that, I cannot believe that you are not aware of the many issues that have caused this malaise and to that extent, you are also complicit and perhaps even the entire board." Khan's resignation came a day after that of Shirley Zinn, leaving CSA with only three of their five independent directors.

CSA will be holding an emergency board meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday at which it said "important decisions will be made". Bacher said in an interview with the ESPN Cricinfo website that he had mediated talks between Moroe and former Test captain Graeme Smith on August 28, which could have led to Smith becoming CSA director of cricket.

Smith announced on November 15 that he had withdrawn his interest in taking the job - although he confirmed on Monday that new talks were under way. According to Bacher, in more than two months since the original discussions, Smith had still not been presented with a contract for his consideration.

The first talks took place before South Africa toured India in September and October, where they were heavily beaten in all three Tests. Bacher alleged that current Test captain Faf du Plessis had not been consulted about the appointment of the inexperienced Enoch Nkwe as interim team director.

- 'Joke of world cricket' - ===========================

Nkwe was in charge of the team that toured India and looks set to continue in the role in a home Test series against England, which starts on December 26. In addition to the role of director of cricket being vacant, no selectors have yet been appointed ahead of the England tour.

"The current CEO is out of his depth and I strongly suggest that he resigns imminently in the best interests of South African cricket," said Bacher. In a separate interview with an Afrikaans-language website, Bacher said, "We're currently the joke of world cricket.

"I don't want us to end up like the West Indies, who was once a mighty cricket nation but have just disappeared over the last decade or two." Support for Moroe came from Jack Madison, a CSA board member and Moroe's successor as president of Gauteng cricket.

In an email to Nenzani and CSA deputy president Beresford Williams, Madison accused the pair of a lack of leadership. Madison said the board and not the CEO needed to be held accountable for "rubbishing the CSA's brand".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM pay tribute to late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid tributes at the Jayalalithaa Memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, on the third death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK ...

Malaysia's Anwar says sexual assault claim is 'politics at its worst'

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysias prime-minister-in-waiting, denied on Thursday that he had sexually assaulted a former male aide, describing the accusation as politics at its worst days before his ruling partys annual congress.On Wednesday, a state...

Motorola one hyper arrives with pop-up selfie camera and 45W Hyper Charging support

Motorola unveiled today the Motorola one hyper, the first moto smartphone to arrive with a notch-less display and ultra-narrow bezels. The mid-range smartphone comes with a water repellent design, edge to edge display, pop-up selfie camera ...

Stanford Prof slammed for mentioning Trump's son during impeachment hearing

The impeachment hearing against US President Donald Trump took an ugly turn when a professor of law from the prestigious Stanford University took the name of his minor son Barron during her testimony before a Congressional panel, drawing an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019