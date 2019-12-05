Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikings look to bounce back from Monday vs. Lions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:13 IST
Vikings look to bounce back from Monday vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings have a short week to prepare for their next game, but they'll be facing the NFC North's last place team and a third-string quarterback. Minnesota (8-4) dropped a game behind Green Bay in the division with a 37-30 loss at Seattle on Monday night. The Vikings will now host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings' defense allowed 444 total yards to the Seahawks, including 218 on the ground. Minnesota has been ordinary on the road, going 3-4, but is unbeaten at home. It ventures out of Minnesota just once more, a West Coast trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers next week, before returning for division showdowns against the Packers and Chicago. A division championship is still very much in play, but on the flip side, the Vikings hold just a one-game advantage over the Los Angeles Rams for the second NFC wild-card spot.

"We just need to win," Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters of his team's postseason outlook this week. "Win games and it will all take care of itself." The Vikings received good news on the injury front. Star running back Dalvin Cook departed the Seattle game in the third quarter with a chest injury, but he doesn't anticipate missing any games.

"I feel good. Actually, better than I expected," he told the team's website. "I'll be out there on Sunday and ready to get a W." Such injuries can be easily aggravated, but Cook is optimistic he won't have to leave early again.

"I don't feel like it's going to hold me back from playing in any game," he said. "It's more of just, lay off the contact during the week and get ready for Sunday. That's just going to be my plan in preparing for these next couple of games." If Cook can't go, Alexander Mattison is a capable fill-in. He had four receptions and 73 total yards on Monday. The Vikings could also get star receiver Adam Thielen back from a hamstring injury that he initially sustained making a touchdown catch against the Lions on Oct. 20. Minnesota won that first meeting 42-30.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns that afternoon, while Cook ran wild, piling up 142 yards on 25 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns in the first meeting, but he's out with a back injury. His backup, Jeff Driskel, was placed on injured reserve this week after sustaining a hamstring injury in his latest start.

Rookie David Blough made his NFL debut during the Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day game and played surprisingly well against the Bears. He passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns, though he also threw an interception that clinched Chicago's 24-20 win. The Lions haven't ruled out Stafford returning before the end of the season.

"Out of respect for Matthew and his competitiveness and what he means to this team and what he brings every single week, we're just going to kind of take it week by week and see what happens from that standpoint," coach Matt Patricia said. Detroit (3-8-1) has lost five straight, leading to heavy speculation about Patricia's job security.

One of the few bright spots during the slide has been the play of defensive lineman Trey Flowers, who has five sacks in the past five games. "It has been frustrating to come in, work hard, work hard on the game plan, a lot of guys are working hard in the locker room, and to come up short on the weekends is definitely frustrating," Flowers said. "That's part of this game, you've got to find ways to out-execute and out-compete."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Vet murder:Student held for defaming victim on social media

An 18-year-old student from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh was on Thursday arrested for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media platforms about the veterinarian who was raped and murdered near here last month, police said. ...

Woman molested by auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The 45-year-old auto driver, identified as Bhanu, who had fled with the womans mobile phone has been ar...

BJP accuses Chidambaram of violating bail condition

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister, and said the case against him was essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the...

Almost half of land sold for first phase of Egypt's new capital

Egypt has sold almost half of the land earmarked for the first phase of a huge project to develop a new capital 50 km east of Cairo, an official at the state-owned company building it said. The as-yet unnamed city is being built in the dese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019