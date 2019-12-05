Left Menu
India vs West Indies: Third umpire to call front foot no balls

Front foot no balls in the forthcoming One Day International and T20 series between West Indies and India will be monitored by the third umpire.

  Dubai
  Updated: 05-12-2019 17:19 IST
ICC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Front foot no balls in the forthcoming One Day International and T20 series between West Indies and India will be monitored by the third umpire. "Throughout the trial, the Third Umpire will be responsible for monitoring every ball bowled and identifying whether there has been any front foot infringement," the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

"If there has been an infringement on the front foot, the Third Umpire will communicate this to the On-Field Umpire who will subsequently call a no ball. As a result, the On-Field Umpire will not call a front foot no-ball without the advice of the Third Umpire," it added. The media advisory also said that the benefit of the doubt in close calls will lie with the bowler.

"If a late no ball call is communicated, then the On-Field Umpire will rescind a dismissal (if applicable) and call no ball. The On-Field Umpire will remain responsible for other in-game decisions in the usual way," the statement further read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

