Delhi: Arjuna awardee Abhishek Verma's car stolen from outside relative's house
Renowned archer Abhishek Verma's car was stolen from outside his relatives' house in New Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday night.
Renowned archer Abhishek Verma's car was stolen from outside his relatives' house in New Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday night. Abhishek had gone to a family dinner in Rohini sector-8, after that he went to the Dividing road. After returning, he had parked his car in front of his relatives' house around 10:18 pm.
"On December 4, I went to a dinner in Rohini sector-8 at The Reset Restaurant and then went at Rohini sector 6-7 Dividing road. I returned to my relative house at around 10:18 pm and parked my car in front of the main gate of the house in sector-3, Rohini. Next morning, I went to look for my car and I did not find the car at the place where I parked," the archer mentioned the incident in an FIR. "I tried to find in nearby surroundings and asked local residents if they have seen but nobody has seen the car. I tried to check CCTV footage of the house nearby and found that at 11:00-11:22 pm on December 4, my car got stolen," he stated in the FIR copy.
Abhishek is Arjun awardee and winner of many major tournaments. In 2015, he won a gold medal in the compound men's individual section at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Wroclaw, Poland. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM:
New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.
New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.
Top Corporates Put Together the Sustainability Charter 2020 During the Experience Series 2 by JW Marriott New Delhi